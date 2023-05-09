Regenta & Royal Orchid Hotels has disclosed its expansion plan in India with Regenta brand. Recently unveiled Regenta Inn is coming up in Koramangala in Bengaluru, as per the company release.

Regenta Inn will provide customers with a grand multi-cuisine restaurant, spa, salon, health club, gym, and well-equipped meeting facilities.

The release also states the convenience of location, providing access to major transportation hubs within the city, such as Bengaluru Railway Station, Kempe Gowda Bus Station, Kempegowda International Airport, Koramangala Sony Signal Bus and others.

Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid Hotels, says, “Our new Regenta property Inn will cater to value-conscious corporates. With domestic and international tourism bouncing back in a post-pandemic scenario, we are confident of witnessing good business numbers”.