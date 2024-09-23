Registrations for the 21st edition of The Hindu businessline Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024, a prestigious quiz championship presented by JK Tyre, are now open.

Corporate executives, business professionals, MBA aspirants, and students from B-schools can participate.

Registration for the quiz will remain open till September 26. Participants will be asked to answer 25 questions to qualify for the regional round, and the top six contestants from each city will compete in the virtual regional finals from September 28 till October 13. On October 20, winners of the regional finals from six cities will battle it out for the coveted title at an on-ground event at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. Winners will take home prize money worth up to ₹1.5 lakh. The first prize is ₹75,000, second prize is ₹50,000, and third prize is ₹25,000.

The Cerebration Corporate Quiz 2024 is sponsored by title partner JK Tyre, powered by Indian Oil, in association with BSE and the University partner is Amity University.

To participate in the preliminaries, scan the QR code or visit: thbl.news/BLQ2024PA