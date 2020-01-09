Rehabilitation of fishing community should not harm livelihood: Expert

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Discussions at the ongoing third international marine symposium on marine ecosystems: challenges and opportunities (MECOS-3) has focused on the rehabilitation of fishermen community to a safe and secure place.
John Kurien, visiting Professor at the Azim Premji University, Bengaluru said that the fishers should be given land for housing on the right side of the coastal road, 200 metre from the sea, and the rehabilitation should never be in such a way harming their livelihood.
Many of the coastal villages are increasingly reeling under severe sea erosion thanks to a range of reasons, including climatic phenomenon. The fishermen community deserves a secure dwelling place, but the sea wall has never become an ideal solution, he said.
At the same time, the attempts to move the fishing community into faraway places from the coastal belt should be avoided, as this will definitely affect their livelihood, he added.
He was speaking at a session on fisheries and ecosystem sustainability of the MECOS-3 being held at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).
He also pointed out that marine fisheries should be moved into concurrent list of the constitution by ensuring enough room for consultation between the centre and states. This would help uniform regulations in the sector. Cooperative federalism in regulation and management of territorial sea would be ideal.
Touching upon the ecosystem destruction and overfishing, Kurien said that internal waters and territorial sea within 12 nautical miles should be free from trawling, pursue-seining and corporate fishing. “These waters are exclusive zone for small-scale fishing”, he said.
He further said that fishermen should be given the right of the first sale of the fish caught by them. Disconnecting the link between credit and product control would benefit the fishers. In the backdrop of climate change, the traditional knowledge of the coastal people should be utilised for identifying the indications of ecosystem changes due to climatic reasons.
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...