- August 28, 2023 12:11
VK Vijayakumar on Reliance AGM
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
“Market will be keenly watching for any indications on value unlocking in Reliance Retail and Telecom businesses. Also any announcements regarding the status of the mega green energy and battery projects also will be keenly watched.”
- August 28, 2023 11:36
Mehta Equities’ Prashanth Tapse on Reliance Industries AGM and stock outlook
“All eyes would be on RIL AGM and its announcement focusing on Jio Financial future outlook post demerger and other high hopes on Future Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO and company’s succession plans in the future. RIL has a lot of plans on cards for value unlocking which started from Jio Financials but first initial reactions post listing did not meet the D-street’s expectations,” Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst Sr VP Research, Mehta Equities Ltd, said.
“I believe Mukesh Ambani would be focusing more on the Jio Financial plan of action in coming days, which would give a road clear for further value unlocking of retail and Jio telecom ventures. Technically RIL is under short buildup trend so any close above Rs 2,500 can be a turning point for the stock and AGM highlights will be highly watched. We are neutral and investors should wait and watch for the AGM outcome before taking any action in RIL and Jio Financial,” Tapse added.
- August 28, 2023 11:28
Should you buy Jio Financial Services stock?
From a discovered price of ₹261.85 a share to Friday’s closing of ₹212.25 a share, the stock of Jio Financial Services has had its brush with reality. It is understood that institutional investors, mainly mutual funds owning the stock are dumping it, causing this fall. The 18 per cent decline (till Friday) in share price is being termed as ‘technical adjustments’.
Should JFS stock excite you?
Fundamentally, there’s not much to support JFS’ investment thesis. It may have a fabulous business model but that’s still on paper. The execution and collection teams, which are key for the lending and insurance businesses, remain the critical missing pieces. Read our comprehensive analysis here.
- August 28, 2023 11:23
Recap: Fresh investments into Reliance Retail Ventures
Last week, Qatar Investment Authority announced that it will invest ₹8,278 crore (around $1 billion) in Reliance Industries’ subsidiary, Reliance Retail Ventures for 0.99 per cent equity stake at an equity valuation of ₹8.3 lakh crore, double that of three years ago
In 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures had raised ₹47,265 crore from a clutch of global investors for a 10 per cent equity stake.
The equity valuation had then been ₹4.2 lakh crore. The company said in an exchange filing that the transaction valued RRVL “among the top four companies by total equity value in the country.” Read our complete report here.
- August 28, 2023 10:59
Jio Financial Services gains 2.4% on a large trade update
Jio Financial Services has over 22 lakh shares changing hands in a large trade. Buyers and sellers identity not known immediately.
The stock gained 2.82% to trade at Rs 220.55 on NSE.
- August 28, 2023 10:57
RIL AGM live updates: IPO plans for retail, telecom arms in focus
When Mukesh Ambani addresses shareholders on Monday, investors expect the billionaire to divulge more details on the initial public offering plans for its retail and telecom units, say media reports.
Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, will address shareholders at its 46th annual general meeting by video on Monday. His once-a-year speech to investors — similar to Warren Buffett’s annual letters to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders — has over time evolved into an highly anticipated pageant, when the tycoon announces grand new initiatives.
