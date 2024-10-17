Reliance Brands has formed a new joint venture with Mothercare plc that will own the Mothercare brand and its intellectual property assets related to the regions of India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Reliance Brands first acquired the rights to the UK-based Mothercare brand for the Indian market in 2018.

Reliance Brands Holding UK Limited (RBLUK), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Brands Limited, will hold a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture, while Mothercare Global Brand Limited will retain the balance 49 per cent interest.

RBLUK will acquire the stake for a cash consideration of £16 million. This joint venture will act as the franchisor of the Mothercare brand in the specified South Asian regions.

“Mothercare has been a trusted name for parents in India for years, and this joint venture marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership. It’s been incredibly rewarding to work alongside the talented Mothercare team, and this deeper collaboration reflects the strong relationship we’ve built over time. I’m excited about the opportunities this new era brings as we continue to expand the brand’s presence across South Asia,” said Darshan Mehta, Managing Director, Reliance Brands Limited.

Reliance Brands currently operates Mothercare brand for the Indian market through 87 stores across 25 cities, in addition to a strong presence on ecommerce platforms.

Clive Whiley, Chairman of Mothercare, commented, “Today’s agreement strengthens our operations in South Asia through an even closer working relationship with Reliance, our existing valued franchise partner, and underlines the intrinsic value of the Mothercare brand strength. We have renewed confidence in the opportunity that this reinvigorated joint-venture now presents. We look forward to working even more closely with Reliance Brands as our joint venture partner and not just as a franchisee in the region, moving forward together.”