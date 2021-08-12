News

Reliance Foundation hands over 2.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccines to Kerala

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on August 12, 2021

Nita Ambani, Chairperson and Founder of Reliance Foundation

The foundation’s gesture would undoubtedly strengthen the State’s vaccination drive, says CM

Supporting the Kerala government's vaccination efforts, Reliance Foundation handed over 2.5 lakh doses of vaccine free to the State on Thursday.

The vaccines that arrived in Kochi were handed over to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation, and Ernakulam District CollectorJaffer Malik received the vaccines on behalf of the State Government. The vaccines will be distributed and administered through the Kerala Health Department.

The State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Reliance Foundation’s gesture of solidarity would undoubtedly strengthen the State’s vaccination drive.

Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said “Mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need. Together we will rise above this challenge and emerge as a stronger nation.”

Published on August 12, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Kerala
Covid-19
corporate social responsibility
Reliance Industries Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.