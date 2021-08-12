Reliance Foundation hands over 2.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccines to Kerala

Supporting the Kerala government's vaccination efforts, Reliance Foundation handed over 2.5 lakh doses of vaccine free to the State on Thursday.

The vaccines that arrived in Kochi were handed over to the Kerala Medical Services Corporation, and Ernakulam District CollectorJaffer Malik received the vaccines on behalf of the State Government. The vaccines will be distributed and administered through the Kerala Health Department.

The State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Reliance Foundation’s gesture of solidarity would undoubtedly strengthen the State’s vaccination drive.

Nita M Ambani, Founder-Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said “Mass vaccination is the most effective way to protect people from the virus. We rolled out Mission Vaccine Suraksha, for free vaccinations across the country. With these 2.5 lakh free vaccination doses, Reliance Foundation reaffirms its support to the people of Kerala in this hour of need. Together we will rise above this challenge and emerge as a stronger nation.”