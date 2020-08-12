Reliance Foundation partners with USAID to bridge gender digital divide in India

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, has partnered with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to bridge gender digital-divide in India.

The partnership was announced at a Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) even on Tuesday.

“Together, we shall launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge across India, in the fall of 2020. At the heart of this partnership is our shared goal to help bridge both the gender divide and the digital divide in India,” said Nita M Ambani, Reliance Foundation’s Founder and Chairperson.

The W-GDP event was hosted by US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and with special guest, Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President of the US , and Deputy USAID Administrator Bonnie Glick.

“The W-GDP Fund was created to source and scale the most innovative programmes to advance women’s economic empowerment. We are leveraging the resources and expertise of the US government and the private sector so that activities have enduring, deep effects on the communities they reach,” Ivanka Trump said.

The W-GDP Women’s Connect Challenge (WCC) supports private sector-led approaches that close the gender digital divide, expands business opportunities, and empowers women. As part of programme, W-GDP will partner with Reliance Foundation to create an India-specific expression of the WCC and incorporate the lessons of previous W-GDP WCC Rounds.