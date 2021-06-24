Reliance Industries announces JioPhone Next

Reliance Industries has announced the launch of JioPhone, a smartphone jointly developed with global internet major Google.

“The phone – JioPhone Next - would be commercially available in the market from the auspicious date of Ganesh Chaturthi, falling on September 10, this year. And as you have come to expect from Jio, it is my promise that JioPhone Next will be by far the most affordable smartphone not just in India, but globally,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani told shareholders on Thursday.

Earlier on June 19, BusinessLine had reported that RIL is likely to announce the details of JioPhone at its AGM on Thursday.

‘2G-mukt India’

“Jio has truly democratised digital connectivity in India… by offering the highest quality, most affordable 4G broadband services in the world. India still has nearly 300 million mobile users who are unable to escape from inefficient and exorbitant 2G services, because even a basic 4G smartphone remains unaffordable for these users,” Ambani said.

“Therefore, an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone is essential to make India “2G-mukt”.

JioPhone Next is powered by an extremely optimised version of the Android Operating System, that has been jointly developed by Jio and Google, especially for the Indian market,” he added.