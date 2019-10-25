News

Reliance Jio launches four all-in-one plans for JioPhone users

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, has launched four all-in-one plans for JioPhone users, providing unlimited data and voice services.

Users can double their data by paying ₹30, while these plans have the highest amount of data, voice and value-added services, RJio said in a statement.

The existing plans of JioPhones will also continue to be in use, it added.

The cheapest is a ₹75 all-in-one plan with a data plan of 3 GB per month. The other plans are ₹125 (14 GB), ₹155 (28 GB) and ₹185 (56 GB), it said.

