Reliance Jio has unveiled its JioDive Virtual Reality (VR) headset in India, to help IPL fans watch a match in 360-degree stadium view while sitting in front of a 100-inch screen.

JioDive is compatible with phones having display sizes between 4.7 and 6.7 inches, equipped with gyroscope and accelerometer. The operating systems supported in VR headset are Android 9 or above, and iOS 15 or above.

Specifications

JioDive VR headset comes with a 3-way adjustable strap. With a click of a button, one can navigate and interact in VR. One can also adjust the lenses with side and centre wheels, according to their preference.

Availability and Price

Jio’s VR headset is currently available in Black variant at ₹1,299 with Paytm wallet offer of ₹500. It can be purchased from JioMart. All-new Jio VR headset has a three month warranty.

