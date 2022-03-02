Reliance Naval bid: Close fight likely between JSPL and Swan Energy-led consortium

The debt resolution process for Reliance Naval is expected to be a close fight between Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) and Swan Energy-Hazel Mercantile as there is not much difference in the offers made by the two entities.

According to banking sources, JSPL’s total bid is marginally higher than what Hazel has offered. Banks have an exposure of ₹13,000 crore in the company that was earlier owned by Anil Ambani-backed Reliance ADA group.

Sources said that JSPL has offered an upfront payment of ₹300 crore but a significant amount of its total payment is in the form of amount receivable against arbitrational claims. Hazel, on the other hand, has offered an upfront payment of ₹200 crore and the balance staggered over a five-year period. The lenders are weighing both bids and the voting is expected to be completed by March 10, sources said.

Swan Energy, owned by Gujarat and Mumbai-based businessman Nikhil Merchant, has a 74 per cent stake in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that has submitted a resolution plan for the shipyard while the balance is held by Hazel Mercantile. Lenders had asked the two resolution applicants to better their offers submitted in an earlier round in which the Swan Energy-Hazel.

BusinessLine had reported in December 2021 that Merchant submitted his resignation from the directorship of a company called Navi Mumbai Smart City Infrastructure Ltd on December 6, months after filing a resolution plan sometime in September in partnership with Hazel Mercantile Ltd to buy Reliance Naval under India’s bankruptcy law.

Navi Mumbai Smart City Infrastructure, the entity controlled by SKIL Infrastructure Ltd and Nikhil Gandhi Family Trust, is understood to have defaulted on bank loans and has been classified as a non-performing asset (NPA).