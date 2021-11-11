Reliance Retail case: SC agrees to hear Amazon-Future pleas

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The Supreme Court on Thursday stopped Future Retail from pursuing the case related to its merger with Reliance Retail in any other forum until the top court hears the case. Agreeing to hear Future’s plea against a Delhi High Court order, the SC said that it will conduct a final hearing on November 23.
The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to overturn a Singapore tribunal order that has put a stay on the ₹24,731-crore transaction between Future and Reliance Retail based on a complaint by Amazon. While Future has sought the top court’s approval to go ahead with the deal, Amazon wants the deal to be blocked.
The three-judge Bench of CJI Justice NV Ramana, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Hima Kohli observed that they don’t see how Future Group can be allowed to proceed with similar proceedings elsewhere.
Last week, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT had stayed the proposed shareholders’ meeting called by Future Retail to approve the merger deal with Reliance Industries.
Future Retail, along with six other companies, had notified the SEBI that it will conduct e-voting till November 9 and declare the results of the same on November 10.
On the other hand, Amazon had stated that the Singapore International Arbitration Centre tribunal had given an order and the High Court had also refused to grant interim relief, so the meeting could not be held.
