Reliance Retail slips three spots to 56th position on Deloitte’s top retailers’ list

Reliance Retail, the consumer business arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, has moved down three spots to 56th in the top-250 global retailers’ list, according to global consulting firm Deloitte. This has brought back the company to the same spot it held in Deloitte’s 2020 report

Walmart has managed to claim the first spot, followed by Jeff Bezos-owned Amazon and the US-based Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Reliance Retail lost its place to companies such as Wesfarmers Ltd of Australia, Empire Company Ltd of Canada, and Meijer, Inc. of the US.

The company entered the list in 2017 and moved 95 spots up to 94th place in 2019.

However, riding on the back of strong digital capabilities through the expansion of its e-commerce platform, Reliance Retail has secured the second position in the list of Fastest 50 retailers, according to the latest Deloitte report, ‘Global Powers of Retailing 2022’. This is the company’s win fifth time in a row.

“Reliance Retail was the second fastest-growing retailer, posting a five-year CAGR growth in retail revenue of 49.4 per cent from FY2015 to FY2020. Pandemic-induced lockdowns and subsequent restrictions on store operations led to a 5.3 per cent fall in retail revenue in FY2020. However, the retailer continued to broaden its digital capabilities through expansion of its e-commerce platform JioMart and several key acquisitions of e-commerce businesses,” the report said.

Financials at a glance

For FY21, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd reported a consolidated turnover of ₹1.57 lakh crore and net profit of ₹5,481 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. It has had multiple partnerships with companies such as Facebook, Google, WhatsApp. Since the time Covid began, the company has acquired Portico, Milkbasket, Dunzo and multiple other fashion brands.