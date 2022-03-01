Religare Broking launches ‘Pre Apply LIC IPO’ app for demat account opening

Religare Broking has announced the launch of Religare ‘Pre Apply LIC IPO’ app, which will be a one-stop app to open demat account and share intent to pre-apply for the LIC IPO.

Even before the public announcement, the investors can share their interest in the upcoming LIC IPO and get instant mobile notification, SMS and e-mail communication as soon as it opens up for public subscription, the company said.

All types of investors, including existing LIC policy holders and first-time investors can register their interest by filling up their name, email ID and mobile number.