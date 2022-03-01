hamburger

Religare Broking launches ‘Pre Apply LIC IPO’ app for demat account opening

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 01, 2022

All types of investors, including existing LIC policy holders and first-time investors can register their interest by filling up their name, email ID and mobile number. 

Religare Broking has announced the launch of Religare ‘Pre Apply LIC IPO’ app, which will be a one-stop app to open demat account and share intent to pre-apply for the LIC IPO.

Even before the public announcement, the investors can share their interest in the upcoming LIC IPO and get instant mobile notification, SMS and e-mail communication as soon as it opens up for public subscription, the company said.

