Religare case: EOW issues notice to spiritual guru Gurinder Dhillon

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
The Economic Offences of Delhi police has issued notice to spiritual leader Gurinder Singh Dhillon and summons to his two sons Gurpreet Singh Dhillon and Gurkirat Singh Dhillon in the ₹2,100-crore Religare Enterprises fraud.
The EoW action comes on the back of Malvinder Singh, former promoter of Religare Enterprises, alleging that the spiritual leader Gurinder Singh Dhillon for engineering “systematic downfall” of Religare group by misusing his influence.
In its notice, the EoW has pointed to various transactions in the bank accounts of Dhillons’ and has asked them to prove whether the transactions has been reflected in the income tax returns filed by them. EoW also questioned the credit into their account from RHC Holdings and Today Holding.
While Gurinder Singh has to provide response through mail, his sons have to appear in person before September 7.
Incidentally, Malvinder Singh, who himself is under police custody, in his bail petition last week, alleged that he has been falsely implicated and is “being made a scapegoat to shield certain individuals and the management of the complainant company (Religare) from legal action and claims”.
He alleged that Dhillon, head of Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), is the “culprit who has contrived the systematic downfall of the Religare group of companies as well as RHC group by misusing his spiritual influence over the applicant as well as committing fraud” in conspiracy with Sunil Godhwani and Shivinder Singh, co-accused in the case.
Dhillon has repeatedly denied these claims earlier.
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
