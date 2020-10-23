Remdesivir becomes first Covid-19 treatment drug approved by USFDA

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Gilead Sciences’ anti-viral remdesivir, making it the first treatment for Covid-19 to get the final go-ahead from the regulator.
The approval comes within days of the World Health Organization’s Solidarity trial findings that the drug made no difference to mortality.
In its approval, the USFDA said, Veklury (the brand name of remdesivir) was approved for use in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 and higher, weighing at least 40 kg, for the treatment of Covid-19 requiring hospitalisation. “Veklury should only be administered in a hospital or in a healthcare setting capable of providing acute care comparable to inpatient hospital care,” it said.
This approval does not include the entire population, which had been authorised to use Veklury under an emergency use authorisation (EUA), originally issued on May 1, 2020, the regulator clarified. The approval and revised EUA were given to Gilead Sciences Inc.
In order to ensure continued access to the pediatric population previously covered under the EUA, the FDA also revised the EUA for Veklury to authorise the drug’s use for treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised pediatric patients weighing 3.5-40 kg or hospitalised pediatric patients less than 12 years of age weighing at least 3.5 kg. Clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Veklury in this pediatric patient population are ongoing, the USFDA said.
USFDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn said that the approval was supported by data from multiple clinical trials that the agency has rigorously assessed and represents an important scientific milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic.
The approval of Veklury was supported by the agency’s analysis of data from three randomised, controlled clinical trials that included patients hospitalised with mild-to-severe Covid-19, the FDA said.
