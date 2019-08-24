Remembering Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley has been often called Chief of Bureau due to his apt handling of media. But, for me he was the first Minister I tracked in the Vajpayee regime.

The first lesson I learnt was how to interact with lawyer turned neta — do your homework and go or else you get nothing. The nuisances of Companies Act, BIFR, MRTPC-- all one learned under him.

Many of the changes we see today in Companies Act was initiated in his time.

While on political front he was also the one doing damage control for his party.

Jaitley had a way of expressing his displeasure — polite but firm. If he had made up his mind it was not easy to convince him.

It took me two good years to convince him to give BusinessLine an interview when he came in as the Finance Minister in 2014. But once he is convinced he kept his commitment.

Though health was a concern he continued to work at his pace. In fact, in Modi 2.0 though not part of the government, he was very much part of the government— behind many a decisions and laws.

Arun Jaitley will remain one of those netas who will remembered by all.