Renault India launches new RXL variant of KWID

Renault India on Monday announced the launch of the new RXL variant of its flagship offering KWID, which has been introduced with a BS-VI compliant 1.0-L powertrain in MT and AMT versions. The new RXL variant will be available at ₹4.16 lakh for the MT and ₹4.48 lakh for the AMT version.

Renault also said in a statement that the KWID has crossed the 3.5-lakh sales mark in India.

“The global launch of Renault KWID was in India and showcased the important role of this country in Groupe Renault’s growth ambitions. KWID has been an important contributor to our progress in India. With more than 3.5 lakh KWID families, we are overwhelmed and grateful for the faith that our customers have bestowed in brand Renault. KWID, which was a breakthrough product in terms of design, innovation and modernity at the time of launch, continues to be a game changer for us,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Customer offers

Renault has also announced a host of offers for customers. These include ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ scheme where customers can buy a Renault car and start paying their EMI after three months of purchase. The offer can be availed either at the dealership, on the Renault India website or the My Renault App.

There are also other incentives across the product range including cash offers, exchange benefits and finance at a special rate of 8.25 per cent. These are also additional loyalty offers for its existing customers. Renault India has also rolled out additional benefits for doctors and police personnel, under its ‘Care for Caregivers’ programme, as a gesture to commend the efforts of the professionals engaged in fighting the Covid-19 battle in India.

“In the post-lockdown scenario, there may be a considerable demand shift from public transport to customers considering the mini car segment, due to the new normal norms anticipated. In the context of the current situation, a car provides an even more secure environment for family travel and KWID, being a very successful product with a strong customer base, may see strong customer preference. Hence, we are making our products and financial offerings even more accessible to new car aspirers,” added Mamillapalle.