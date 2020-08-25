ReNew Power, UNEP partner to increase access to clean energy

ReNew Power and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) have signed a partnership agreement to promote increased access to renewable energy and improved energy efficiency.

The partnership between the two focusses on enhancing access to renewable energy and improving energy efficiency as part of the progressive strategies that India has adopted to realise its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, a ReNew Power statement said.

ReNew Power will partner with UNEP’s District Energy in Cities Initiative as an implementation partner for renewable energy installations across India with the aim of shifting the heating and cooling sector to an energy efficient one. The partnership will also implement solar off-grid projects, studies, and assessments. Joint efforts will be promoted through annual events to showcase contributions to India’s strategic vision on renewable energy, the statement added.