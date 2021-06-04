Renowned material scientist succumbs to Covid-19

Renowned materials scientist, Dr. G. Padmanabham, Director of the Hyderbad-based International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), died in the US on Thursday after battling with Covid-19. He was an expert in 3D printing technology and even wrote an article on the subject for Quantum, this newspaper’s science page, a few months ago.

Padmanabham had joined ARCI in 2005 and was heading the Centre for Laser Processing of Materials. He provided overall leadership to the organization for successful development and transfer of technologies and assisted several other organizations in realizing their vision while associating with them in different roles. He championed the vision of commercializing research for different application sectors to meet the needs of society and industry, says a statement from ARCI.