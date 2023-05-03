Odisha’s Rural Water Supply & Sanitation Department has appointed Delhi-based infrastructure consultancy Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL) to supervise rural piped water supply projects in Bhubaneswar and Balasore circles.

Six blocks in Bhubaneswar circle and seven blocks in Balasore circle have been chosen for mega rural piped water supply projects. The government targets providing safe and adequate drinking water to every household in more than 500 villages, thereby improving health and living conditions considerably, said an official press statement.

REPL will act as the ‘authority engineer’ in supervising the construction, operation and maintenance of piped water network systems, including reviewing the drawings and documents, and inspection and monitoring of construction works.

“Our focus will be to closely follow the overall program guidelines and incorporate the key elements such as sustainability and community centricity. With the application of advanced technology, the idea is to create an institutional framework that becomes self-sustainable in the long run. The tap water connection at the doorstep has a far-reaching socio-economic impact on rural livelihood systems,” Pradeep Misra, Chairman and Managing Director, REPL, said in the statement.

REPL will undertake a detailed review of the drawings to be furnished by the contractor along with supporting data, including the geo-technical and hydrological investigations, characteristics of materials from borrow areas and quarry sites, topographical surveys, and so on. Besides monitoring the safety standard, the company will review detailed design, construction methodology, quality assurance procedures, procurement, and engineering and construction process. The detailed engineering and design documents including cost estimate and bid documents will also come under the ambit of contract.