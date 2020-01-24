News

Republic Day 2020: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrives in New Delhi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in New Delhi on Friday. He is on a four-day visit to India.

Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh said the focus of the Brazilian President’s visit will be to re-energise the ties in a number of key sectors. “The visit of President Bolsonaro is an extremely important visit. It will be an opportunity to re-energise our strategic partnership and take it forward in a focused manner,” she had said at a press conference on Thursday.

Bolsonaro is accompanied by eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation. It will be the third time that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day.

