Republic Day 2022: Know how to register and when and where to watch the parade

The 73 rd Republic day is nearing and the event is scheduled to take place with a number of Covid-induced restrictions .

This year the parade is scheduled to start from 10.30 am. The parade will begin with the President of India unfurling the national flag, followed by the marching of the Navy, Army and Air force.

The parade will be live-streamed on Doordharshan’s Youtube channel. The Ministry of Defence has developed a website h ttps://indianrdc.mod.gov.in/ to watch the event. The events, from PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial at India Gate till the end of the parade, be live-streamed. PIB will also live-stream the parade on their YouTube channel.

How to register for the event:

Step 1: Interested individuals can register themselves by visiting the MyGovIndia https://www.mygov.in/rd2022 web portal.

Step 2: Click register now

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: You will receive OTP

Step 5: Complete the registration process