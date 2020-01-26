10 AM

President Kovind and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, the Chief Guest, arrive at Rajpath. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Sigh are also present.

9:50 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly-built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

The memorial in the India Gate complex behind the canopy was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25 last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the Nation in paying solemn tributes to the martyrs, by laying wreath at the National War Memorial



Live on @DDNational #RepublicDay2020 #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/ujqmZlhORo — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 26, 2020

Amar Jawan Jyoti is symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier’s helmet over it with an eternal flame burning beside it. It was built in 1972 underneath the India Gate arch to commemorate soldiers martyred in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, National War Memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely -- the ‘Amar Chakra’, ‘Veerta Chakra’, ‘Tyag Chakra’ and the ‘Rakshak Chakra’ with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

It also includes a central 15.5-m obelisk, an eternal flame and six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).

The memorial is dedicated to soldiers killed during the Indo-China War in 1962, Indo-Pak Wars in 1947, 1965 and 1971, Indian Peace Keeping Force Operations in Sri Lanka and in the Kargil Conflict in 1999, and also those in the UN peacekeeping missions.

The 42 m-high India Gate was built during the British Raj as the All India War Memorial Arch to honour the soldiers who died in the First World War (1914-1918) and the Third Anglo-Afghan War (1919). The landmark has the names of soldiers inscribed on its surface.

9 AM

Ground-to-air security cover in New Delhi

As the nation prepares to celebrate the 71st Republic Day, Delhi has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it, including Rajpath, the celebration venue.

Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices, besides several anti-aircraft guns on the ground, the security personnel are keeping a hawk-eyed vigil over Rajpath, where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens.

Over ten thousand security personnel have been deployed to keep vigil over the Republic Day celebrations on Sunday, said officials.

Sharpshooters and snipers have been deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep watch on the 8 km long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort, they said.

The celebration venue Rajpath will remain inaccessible to general traffic till 12 noon, till when the entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations too will remain closed, beginning from 8.45 am.

The Delhi police has also installed its facial recognition devices at all entry gates of the R-Day celebration venue to identify miscreants and suspects, said officials.

Special security arrangements have been made for Brazilian President Bolsonaro, who is the chief guest for the Republic Day parade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal had said earlier.

More than 2,000 Traffic Police personnel have been deployed to ensure smooth flow of the traffic and facilitate spectators reach the venue. Hundreds of CCTV cameras too have been installed as part of the security arrangements, including at least 150 cameras in areas covering the Red Fort, Chandni Chowk and Yamuna Khadar, they said.

“We have a four-layered security arrangement. Inner, middle, outer and one along the border areas across the national capital,” said Singhal, adding drones have also been deployed to aid and assist security personnel on the ground and give feed to them on the general and security scenario around them. “Around 5,000 to 6,000 Delhi police personnel have been deployed in the New Delhi district along with 50 companies of paramilitary forces,” he added.

The police have already been undertaking various security measures, including the anti-terror ones, like checking people and vehicles entering Delhi, intensified patrolling of malls and markets and enhancing security cover of vital installations, besides intensifying the regular verifications of tenant and servants, the officials said.

The police have also asked hotels, taxi and auto drivers to remain alert. In view of the heightened security, patrolling in public places has been intensified.

Apart from securing the celebration venue Rajpath, adequate security and traffic arrangements for the ‘At Home’ function at Rashtrapati Bhavan too have been made.

The security personnel have identified vulnerable spots such as crowded markets, railway stations, bus stands and other high-value establishments, where extra police personnel have been deployed.

A traffic advisory has also been issued about the elaborate arrangement route diversions on Sunday, as per which no traffic was allowed on Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate since 6 pm on Saturday, the officials said, adding the ban will continue till the parade gets over on Sunday.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, unmanned aerial vehicles, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft have been prohibited over the jurisdiction of the city till February 15, according to an advisory.

It has also asked people to report to the nearest police station in case they see any unidentified object or suspicious person.

8:50 AM

President's Address

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day President Ram Nath Kovind said India must strive to reach global education standards by continuous reform of its educational system. He said this is required even as the country's achievements in the field of education had followed a remarkable trajectory since Independence and in an environment of scarcity of resources.

President addresses Nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day

(with inputs from Agencies)