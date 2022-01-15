Republic Day Celebrations to begin now from Jan 23

The Republic Day Celebrations will now start a day before, government sources said in Saturday.

“Republic Day Celebrations will now begin every year from January 23 instead of January 24 to include the birth anniversary of Subash Chandra Bose,” a source said while adding that January 23 is being celebrated as ‘Parakram Divas.’

This is in line with Modi Government’s focus on celebrating/commemorating important aspects of India’s history and culture, another source added.

Other such days which have become a yearly affair include August 14 (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), October 31 (Ekta Divas or National Unity Day - Birth Anniversary of Sardar Patel), November 15 (Janjatiya Gaurav Divas - Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s Birthday), November 26 (Constitution Day) and December 26 (Veer Baal Divas - tribute to 4 Sahibzadas)