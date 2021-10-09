‘Reset’ of the Indian business environment: Anand Mahindra on Air India disinvestment

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the disinvestment of Air India by the Government, calling it a ‘reset’ of the Indian business environment.
“I may be accused of overstating the importance of this event but I think this divestment amounts to a ‘reset’ of the Indian business environment. Yes, the Govt. is dispensing of a cash drain; But it’s also renewing faith after decades in the potential efficiency of the Pvt.sector,” said Mahindra in a tweet.
Mahindra’s tweet quoted a statement by Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, who said JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was alive today with Air India coming back to the Tata group fold.
Also see: How to make public debt sustainable
“Air India, under the leadership of JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. JRD Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today,” Tata said.
Tata acknowledged that though it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a strong market opportunity to the Tata group’s presence in the aviation industry. “Welcome back, Air India!” Tata said.
Starting in January, the Tata Group will take the reins of Air India again after 68 years, with the government deciding to sell the national carrier to Talace Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle of Tata Sons. The airline was founded in 1932 by JRD Tata.
Also see: ‘Welcome back, Air India!’: Ratan Tata
The government had set the reserve price at ₹12,906 crore while the Tata Sons’ special purpose vehicle bid ₹18,000 crore enterprise value. The second bid was for ₹15,100 crore.
Of the ₹18,000 crore, the government will get ₹2,700 crore in cash while the remaining amount will be in the form of debt transferred to the new entity. With this, the entire 100 per cent shareholding of Air India along with AI’s shareholding in Air India Express Limited (AIXL) and AISATS will be handed over to the new owner.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...