Resist temptation to put more power in small battery: Rakesh Sharma of Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto, which has a successful run for its Chetak electric scooter said that it was very important for companies to approach ‘established players’ for sourcing of parts, and rugged tests of such vehicles, to avoid mishaps like fire incidents that have happened in the recent past.

“Today you can go and buy components from a flee market, you can buy them on the Internet, but we at Bajaj go to established players. And even though established players are facing their own difficulties, not supplying us on time, we keep going back to them. We have to stay with good suppliers,” Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto told BusinessLine when asked about the recent fire incidents in EVs.

Sharma explained that Bajaj Auto has a three pronged approach, and the first one starts from the design stage itself, followed by approaching established companies for parts, and finally validation and certification after sufficient test-runs.

“It is very important to start right from the design that it is a safe product, a safe technology. Thermal management is crucial. . It is very easy for somebody to promise a zero to 60kmph in one-second or say it can charge very fast for the same battery. We resist those temptations because all these have implications on thermal output. There is an overall design aspect – the battery casing design, the battery management software –all these must be coherent with the output being demanded,” he said.

He added that sufficient time must be given for testing and validation so that companies “should be confident that 99/ 100 per cent of the use cases are correct”.

“You got to test, test and test, and validate. So we are bound by these principles at our end,” Sharma said, adding that Bajaj’s Chetak Electric is a success due to such activities and it has an order book of around 15,000 units. The company has already sold 10,000 units since the launch.

According to industry experts too, in order to increase the power of the batteries, some manufacturers were compromising on safety aspects.

“If you draw more current from a small battery, obviously, the battery will go bust. In order to keep the costs low, you just cannot give a less efficient battery. That is why all these issues,” said a Delhi-based expert.