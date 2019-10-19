Respect privacy over medical condition: Amitabh Bachhan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachhan has asked everyone to respect an individual's right on keeping ailments and medical conditions confidential.

This comes after media started speculating on Big B's health after reports of him visiting a hospital in Mumbai.

While initially it was reported that Bachchan had gone for a routine check-up, then some media outlets said that it could be related to liver ailment.

Another report said that the 77-year-old actor has been in hospital since October 15 .

Without directly mentioning these reports, Bachhan in a blog post said , "Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation .. ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale .. "

"My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care, that consider concern and consider prayer for me,"he added.