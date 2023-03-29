In an veiled attack on China, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members to respect each other’s territorial integrity and avoid use of threat or force in international relations.

Doval also took a jibe at Pakistan in his opening remarks at the SCO-level NSA meeting in Delhi as he emphasised that terrorism and its financing were amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Of the eight members of the SCO, China and Pakistan were supposed to join virtually while NSAs or top security officials from member countries Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were present at the summit.

Also invited were the top security brass from the four SCO observer states — Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia — and of six dialogue partners — Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

“The charter calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and inviolability of state borders, non-use of force or threat of its use in international relations and seeking no unilateral military superiority in adjacent areas,” Doval stressed.

Building connectivity

He outlined that connectivity in the region is a key priority for India. “We stand ready to cooperate on investing in and building connectivity in the region. Expanding connectivity is also important to ensure that such initiatives are constituted,” the NSA told the gathering.

He was of the view that the country’s foreign policy too is structured on these principles.

Speaking about Chabahar port, which is India’s gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia without engaging Pakistan, during the meeting, Doval insisted “India is committed to fulfilling its obligation under the International North-South Transport Corridor and the inclusion of the port within the framework of INSTC”.

The NSA reiterated India’s stand unequivocally on terrorism. “Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable,” he said.

The NSA also thanked the delegates for participating in the meeting which he said would enrich discussions and also lay the groundwork for a successful summit in a few months’ time.