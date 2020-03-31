Restaurant body mulls distributing 10 million meals to migrants during lockdown period

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), the restaurant industry body in India is planning to distribute 10 million meals to migrants during the 21 day coronavirus lockdown period.
While NRAI continues with its advocacy efforts with the Government and other partners such as landlords to save the food industry and millions of its workers from the existential crisis created due to outbreak and spread of COVID-19, it is also totally mindful of the meal crisis being faced by the poor, marginal workers, daily wage earners and migrants across the nation due to the lockdown.
Speaking on the subject, Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI; CEO & Executive Director of deGustibus Hospitality Pvt. Ltd said “As a responsible and large industry body, we realise that our available infrastructure of kitchens, employees and storage facilities can easily be leveraged to address one of the key current concerns in India – how to feed the underprivileged? With our ready infrastructure and minimal people deployment, we can easily cater to the needs of thousands of needy people.“
The industry body plans to use the extensive infrastructure of kitchens and restaurants of its members across big cities to prepare and distribute food to poor, migrants and others impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19. For the causes, partial resources will be raised through crowd-funding, NRAI has appealed for generous contributions.
The idea is to produce and distribute about 10 million meals in coordination with various authorities and NGOs during the period of this lockdown. These meals cost anywhere between ₹20-25 per head and the financial resources for this initiative will be partially crowd-funded. NRAI appeals to everyone to generously contribute towards this cause.
