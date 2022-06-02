Restaurant owners decline to drop service charges

Restaurant owners on Thursday stuck to their stance on the issue of taking service charges from consumers.

At a meeting between restaurant owners and the government, on Thursday, the industry said the consumers are given advance information about service charge before placing order. They said that restaurant owners will not withdraw service charges because it impacts lakhs of employees across the country

After having consumed the meal served at a restaurant, a customer cannot ask for service charges to be dropped, said the National Restaurant Association of India

“Levy of Service Charge by a restaurant is a matter of individual policy to decide if it is to be charged or not,” it said in a press statement on Thursday after its meeting with the Department of Consumer Affairs.

‘Nothing illegal’

NRAI explained that information about service charges is mentioned and (or) displayed by restaurants on their menu cards and also displayed on the premises of a restaurant and that there is nothing illegal about it.

Besides, “there is no illegality in levying such a charge,” the NRAI added.

During the meeting, it reiterated the fact that the matter was also raised in 2016-17, and it had provided its response to the government even then.

This issue comes into the light again after the Ministry of Consumer affairs, Food, and Public Distribution had, last month, in a statement, said that consumers were being misled about the legality of the service charge and also were being harassed when they requested the removal of it from bills. Several grievances were being registered by consumers on the National Consumer Helpline on this issue, the DoCA had said.

The NRAI countered this stating that once a customer places an order, a contract comes into existence and there is an offer by the restaurant to provide the food on the menu and “it is up to the customer to accept the offer or not,while placing their order. It is then that the customer has to exercise the option on whether or not to accept the offer of the price of the product plus the service charge.”

NRAI represents the interests of over 5 lakh restaurants and as an industry, it is valued at ₹4,23,865 crore.

According to the association, the levy of service charge is beneficial for the workmen as a class who are employed in the establishments. Any move to the contrary would be detrimental to the interests of workers – and against the labour-friendly stance of the Government.