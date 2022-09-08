Retail automobile sales climb 8% in August: FADA

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday said with supplies improving, the passenger vehicle (PV) segment will see the best ever festivities (Navratri and Diwali) in the last one decade, and there will be an uptick in the two-wheeler (2W) space.

“While the month of September brings with it Onam and Navratri, it also brings the 15-days period of Shraadh, generally considered as an inauspicious period for buying vehicles....Dealers anticipated good Ganesh Chaturthi in August, the results thus far has not been encouraging. In spite of good monsoons, the festival season began as a dampener during Ganpati,” Manish Raj Singhania, President, FADA, said in a monthly report.

Sharing the monthly data on retail sales, Singhania said with the government’s continuous push in infrastructure spending, the industry will also see an uptick in the commercial vehicle (CV) space and added that overall, FADA changes its stance from ‘cautiously optimistic’ to ‘optimistic’ as it enters the festival period.

The industry body said retail automobile sales in August went up by 8 per cent year on year (YoY) with total sales of 15,21,490 units across categories, compared with 14,04,704 units in the corresponding month last year.

PV sales grew by more than six per cent at 2,74,448 units as against 2,57,672 units in August 2021. Similarly, 2W sales grew by more than eight per cent to 10,74,266 units (9,89,969 units).

Retail sales of three-wheelers (3Ws) grew 83 per cent to 56,313 units (30,748 units). This was mainly contributed by e-rickshaw (passengers) at 28,306 units (versus 11,133 units in August 2021).

“It (3W sales) has now equalled 2019 sales for the first time. Electrification is also the highest in this category with e-rickshaw leading the way. There is a clear indication that customers are now preferring electric vehicles over internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles as ICE 3W continues to see double digit de-growth compared to pre-Covid levels.

The CV segment continued to witness an upswing in economic activities post monsoon and saw a growth of 24 per cent YoY at 67,158 units during last month as compared with 54,107 units in August 2021.

Tractor sales, however, declined 32 per cent to 49,305 units in August (72,208 units).