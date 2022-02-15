Retail sector impacted due to third-wave restrictions: RAI survey

Retail sales in January 2022 suffered due to the restrictions imposed by States in an attempt to curb the third wave of the pandemic, according to the 24th edition of the Retail Business Survey by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

The survey revealed that sales in January 2022 were at 91 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels.

Dip in sales

While some of the States allowed retail outlets to function with fewer limitations responding to the decline in the number of hospitalisations, Delhi and Haryana continued with heavy restrictions. Nevertheless, the restrictions culminated into negative sales sending categories such as beauty, wellness & personal care (-24 per cent), furniture & furnishings (-12 per cent), apparel & clothing (-7 per cent) and footwear (-4 per cent) back into the red as compared to pre-pandemic levels (January 2019), despite it being a marriage season.

Other categories that were on a steady growth trajectory such as CDIT too experienced a dip in sales growth rate.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “Responding to the steady decline in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisation rates across the country, most of the States have allowed retail businesses to be open till late hours so that there is no crowding at any point in time. The only real worry is Delhi and Haryana that are still not allowing stores to be open till late, and this is creating a big impact on businesses while not help solve the crowding issue. The restrictions continue to remain in place despite assurances from authorities about lifting the same. We do hope that Delhi and Haryana take a leaf from States such as Maharashtra and allow all formats of retail to be open till late and be in consonance with practices across the country to accelerate the return to normalcy.”

Retail businesses across regions have indicated a drop with sales in South India at 98 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels (January 2019), North India at 92 per cent, West India at 89 per cent and East India at 87 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels (January 2019).