Retailers Association of India sets up Hyderabad Chapter

The Retailers Association of India (RAI), a not-for profit organisation which reflects the voice of retailers in the country, has set up a Hyderabad Chapter to represent the retailers in Telangana.

“We will help accelerate the growth of modern retail in the State by bringing different retailers in the state under a common umbrella,” the Retailers Association of India (RAI) said.

“Retailers in the State need to collaborate with another to ensure the steady growth of retail industry. The Hyderabad Chapter will be governed by a regional council with representation from key retailers in the region,” it said in a statement.

The newly formed chapter’s council met for the first time on Saturday. RAI Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan and representatives of Hasbro Clothing, Neeru’s, Ratnadeep Supermarket, Centro Footwear, Photo Express, Q Mart, Apollo Pharmacy and Pista House took part in the maiden meeting.