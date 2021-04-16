Reuters introduces online paywall in digital-subscriber push

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Reuters is putting its website behind a paywall, becoming the latest business publication trying to attract a large number of digital subscribers.
The company is unveiling a new version of its website, Reuters.com, aimed at covering global business, markets and general news, it said on Thursday. It plans to host live events and publish subscriber-only newsletters about the auto industry and the energy sector, among other changes.
Reuters.com will charge $34.99 a month for a subscription, according to the New York Times. Excluding promotions, that’s the same price as a monthly digital subscription to Bloomberg.com and $4 less per month than what the Wall Street Journal charges. A digital subscription to the Financial Times is $40 a month.
News outlets are betting on digital subscriptions as a way to grow as they struggle to compete with Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Amazon.com for online advertising.
Business-news publications, which typically have affluent readers, have long charged for access to their websites. The Wall Street Journal, owned by News Corp., introduced an online paywall in 1996. Nikkei’s Financial Times has charged for its website since 2002. Bloomberg.com unveiled a new paywall in 2018.
Reuters is owned Thomson Reuters Corp., which in January closed the sale of its data business, known as Refinitiv, to London Stock Exchange Group Plc.
The announcement of a paywall comes days after Reuters named Alessandra Galloni as its next editor in chief, appointing a woman to the role for the first time in the news service’s 170-year history.
Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News, competes with Reuters in providing financial news and services.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...