Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders protested at the Enforcement Directorate office here on Thursday.

They demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into allegations against the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Adani following allegations by US-based short seller Hindenberg.

The activists gathered at Gun Park and rallied to the ED’s Office, raising slogans against the allegations. The TPCC joins nationwide protests organised by the Congress Party, demanding constitution of the JPC to probe the allegations made by the US-based short seller.

The Chief Minister later alleged that the country’s debt burden increased significantly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He demanded the SEBI Chairman Madhabi Puri Buch’s resignation and an Enforcement Directorate probe into the allegations against her.

He criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for not questioning the Modi government in the Hindenberg-Adani issue and accused them of supporting the BJP, which he claimed was ‘looting the country’s wealth’.

He also addressed BRS’s alleged false propaganda on farm loan waivers, urging farmers not to believe their claims.