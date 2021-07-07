Revanth Reddy takes charge as TPCC chief

Senior Congress party leader A Revanth Reddy has alleged that the K Chandrashekar Rao Government failed to provide jobs to the youth and stop farmers from committing suicide.

Addressing a gathering after taking as the President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) here on Wednesday, he asked the party workers to work hard for two years to bring the party back to power.

Before taking over the charge from Uttam Kumar Reddy, Revanth Reddy met party veterans such as K Jana Reddy and V Hanumantha Rao to deter dissent.

The Congress high-command has chosen Revanth Reddy to lead the party in Telangana, facing a tough challenge from a resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Besides winning four Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections, the BJP made significant gains in the recent elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), pushing Congress to the third position.

To regain the lost ground, the Congress party has decided to make Revanth Reddy lead the TPCC, though he’s relatively a new comer in the party.

He quit the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to join the Congress in 2017 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Malkajgiri constituency. A bitter critic of the TRS President, Revanth Reddy faces ACB and Enforcement Directorate cases in the cash-for-vote case that rocked Telangana in 2015.