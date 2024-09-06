RHI Magnesita India, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-grade refractory products and solutions, plans to invest about €400 million (₹3,600 crore) by the end of next fiscal to expand and upgrade its production capacity in India.

Over the past two years, RHI Magnesita has already invested about €300 million to build capacity of over 5,00,000 tonnes of refractory production in the country.

The company is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-grade refractory products, which are critical for high-temperature processes exceeding 1,200°C in a wide range of industries, including steel, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass.

With over 2,000 skilled workforce, the company has 8 modern manufacturing plants and a modern R&D centre at Bhiwadi.

The company in a recent meeting provided dealer network an opportunity to strengthen the existing partnership and discuss the role the refractory industry will play going forward as an enabler of the infrastructure growth in India.

Parmod Sagar, Managing Director and CEO, RHI Magnesita India said the dealers meet ‘Manthan Vistaar’ is not just a gathering but a platform to collectively chart the next chapter of expansion and re-emphasizing the company’s commitment.