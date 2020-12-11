Rich nations stockpile Covid-19 vaccine; leaving little or nothing for poor countries: Study

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
According to a study carried by the researchers at Duke University in the United States, there is a huge gap registered in the purchase of the vaccine by rich nations and developing countries, as per media reports.
The study revealed that rich nations have stockpiled extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines that can cover their whole population multiple times, leaving lower-income and poor countries with a shortage of supplies.
The data collected by the researchers suggested that once coronavirus vaccines hit the market, the majority will go to high-income nations. The low and middle-income countries and equity-focused partnerships like COVAX, there will not have enough.
The researchers said that in terms of doses, India tops the list with 1.6 billion doses, followed by the European Union, which has 1.36 billion doses so far from 6 different firms. This is followed by the US which has bought a total of 1.1 billion doses, followed by COVAX – the vaccine alliance – and then Canada and then the UK.
However, as far as India is concerned, it will only able to inoculate 59 per cent of its population with 1.6 billion doses. While in the case of Canada, it will be able to inoculate its entire population over five times.
The study shows that Canada has made enough vaccine purchase to cover 601 per cent of their population, the US 443 per cent, UK 418 per cent, Australia 266 per cent and the European Union 244 per cent.
The researchers mentioned that the Philippines is at the bottom of the table with enough vaccines for only one per cent of its population.
Earlier this month, the Centre made it clear that it is not considering vaccinating the entire country as and when a vaccine for coronavirus is approved.
Currently, 260 vaccine candidates are in different stages of development globally. Of these, eight are scheduled to be manufactured in India, including three indigenous ones, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said as cited in the NDTV report.
