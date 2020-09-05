Rise in number of Covid-19 cases due to increase in testing: Kejriwal

A true digital revolution or ‘exclusion through technology’?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the situation in the nationals capital is under control now.
“There has been a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi but this because we have increased the number of testing from 20,000 to 40,000 per day,” said Kejriwal.
According to the data, the recovery rate in Delhi is 87 per cent as compared to recovery rate of national level at 77 per cent, he added.
“Our focus has been to ensure that there should not be deaths due to Coronavirus. Yesterday, the number of deaths come down to 13. These people shouldn’t have died too but the death rate is lowest in the country,” said Kejriwal.
Currently, there are 14,000 beds for Covid-19 patients in the national capital out of which 5,000 beds are currently occupied. Of the total occupied beds, around 1,700 beds are occupied by patients from outside Delhi, he added.
Last month, Delhi Government has announced ‘Registration for Construction Labourers’ camp to speed up the registration process of the construction workers in the national capital.
The 15-day long camp started start from August 24 and will continue till September 11.
The registration process is taking place from Monday to Friday every week.
