Rising China presents challenges to India and Indo-Pacific region: US Ambassador to India

The rise of China is a challenge for India and the Indo-Pacific region, said Kenneth Juster, US Ambassador to India, said at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

“One of the most important challenges in international affairs is the rise of China as a global power house. A rising China, under any scenario, presents challenges to India and the Indo-Pacific region,” Juster said.

Highlighting the vision that US has for the region, Juster said, “...leaders of the United States, India and like-minded countries such as Japan...have articulated a vision and a set of principles for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

“These principles include the following: We want an open and inclusive region, with a rules-based order, which respects sovereignty and territorial integrity for all countries. We want to guarantee freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight and freedom of commerce. We want free and fair trade, and a free flow of goods, services, capital and data. We want territorial and maritime disputes to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law. And we want a region where there is private sector-led growth, transparent commercial practises and secure supplies of energy,” he said.