US,India,Japan have a vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific: US Envoy

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
The rise of China in any scenario is a challenge for India and the Indo-Pacific region said US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster said at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.
“One of the most important challenges in international affairs is the rise of China as a global power house. A rising China under any scenario presents challenges to India and the Indo-Pacific region,” Juster said.
Highlighting the vision that US has for the region, Juster said, “...leaders of the United States, India and like minded countries such as Japan...have articulated a vision and a set of principles for a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
“These principles include the following. We want an open and inclusive region with a rules based order which respects sovereignty and territorial integrity for all countries. We want to guarantee freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight and freedom of commerce. We want free and fair trade and a free flow of goods, services, capital and data. We want territorial and maritime disputes to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law. And we want a region where there is private sector led growth, transparent commercial practises and secure supplies of energy,” he added.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
The fund adopts a mix of top-down and bottom-up approaches for stock selection
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...