Rising Covid cases in TN: Health Secretary urges Collectors to be on high alert

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Friday urged all the District Collectors and the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to be on alert as the State is showing a rising trend in Covid-19 cases - from about 1,500 a day to above 1,600. "What is worrying is that instead of earlier week changes linked to increase in number of tests on weekdays, this rise is due to gradual increase on positivity," he said in a message to all the Collectors.
Till vaccination covers substantial population, monitoring of persons in crowded places enforcing Covid behaviour and contact tracing in cases of emergence of clusters assumes importance. Similarly vaccinating maximum persons to create immunity among those not exposed is important.
He urged them to follow up vaccinations both for mega camp (on Sunday) and regular days to quickly cover those above 18 years that are not vaccinated and also cover those eligible for second dose. He requested them to follow up through public health and the local body machinery on crowded places to do effective contact tracing in cases of emergence of clusters.
The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday increased to 1,631 from 1,596 on Thursday to take the total number of cases to 26,30,592.
After 1,523 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,304 in the State. The number of deaths registered was 25 and 1,58,197 samples were tested.
Chennai reported 174 (186) while Coimbatore reported 235 (224) new cases, according to State Health department data.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...