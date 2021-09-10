Rising Covid cases in TN: Health Secretary urges Collectors to be on high alert

Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Friday urged all the District Collectors and the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to be on alert as the State is showing a rising trend in Covid-19 cases - from about 1,500 a day to above 1,600. "What is worrying is that instead of earlier week changes linked to increase in number of tests on weekdays, this rise is due to gradual increase on positivity," he said in a message to all the Collectors.

Till vaccination covers substantial population, monitoring of persons in crowded places enforcing Covid behaviour and contact tracing in cases of emergence of clusters assumes importance. Similarly vaccinating maximum persons to create immunity among those not exposed is important.

Mega vaccination camp

He urged them to follow up vaccinations both for mega camp (on Sunday) and regular days to quickly cover those above 18 years that are not vaccinated and also cover those eligible for second dose. He requested them to follow up through public health and the local body machinery on crowded places to do effective contact tracing in cases of emergence of clusters.

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Friday increased to 1,631 from 1,596 on Thursday to take the total number of cases to 26,30,592.

After 1,523 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 16,304 in the State. The number of deaths registered was 25 and 1,58,197 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 174 (186) while Coimbatore reported 235 (224) new cases, according to State Health department data.