Risk of returning to lockdown remains real if countries don’tmanage transition carefully: WHO

The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday warned countries against lifting lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 too quickly.
“The risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully, and in a phased approach,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing.
The WHO chief elaborated further stating that the trend of infection was varied from region to region. As countries in Europe report a decline in the number of positive cases, there is a surge in infection in countries from Eastern Europe, Africa, South-East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Americas.
“However, even within regions and within countries we see divergent trends. Every country and every region needs a tailored approach. But the impact of the pandemic goes far beyond the numbers of cases and deaths,” he said.
Ghebreyesus reiterated the six parameters that had been suggested by the WHO earlier for lifting lockdown restrictions.
The statement comes as countries including Italy, Spain and the US that have been the most impacted are planning to ease lockdown restrictions over the upcoming weeks.
According to the WHO, countries must assess themselves based on these parameters before they decide whether or not to lift the lockdown. Furthermore, lockdowns must not be lifted all at once but rather in a phased manner, he said.
According to Ghebreyesus countries must evaluate their surveillance to control transmission along with the overall healthcare capacity in the country. They must also ensure that the risk of an outbreak is minimized in special settings like health facilities and nursing homes.
WHO has also suggested putting preventive measures in place in workplaces, schools and other places where it’s essential for people to go apart from managing importation risks can be managed.
Communities must also be educated, engaged and empowered to adjust to the “new norm,” he said.
“The Covid-19 pandemic will eventually recede, but there can be no going back to business as usual. We cannot continue to rush to fund panic but let preparedness go by the wayside,” he further said.
So far over 3.6 million cases have been reported across the globe with the death toll surpassing 2.5 lakh according to reports.
