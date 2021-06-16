Rival camps in Karnataka BJP gear up to represent their case to Central leadership

Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs in Karnataka aligned with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and those opposed to the chief minister’s style of functioning have geared up to present their case before party’s National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh.

Singh arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday on a three-day troubleshooting exercise in the wake of infighting in the party coming to the fore.

While the rival camps are preparing to plead their case before Singh, few senior party leaders opined that nothing much is expected during Singh’s trip to Bengaluru.

The trouble in the party started when a few MLAs had gone to New Delhi opposing the chief minister’s style of functioning and complained over intervention of Yediyurappa’s son BY Vijayendra, in the State administration.

This triggered the chief minister’s supporters to launch a counter offensive with a signature campaign to show their strength.

Amid the rumbling, the Chief Minister on Wednesday met Singh to quell the rebellion. The meeting took place at the party office and later Singh also met a few ministers and invited party MLAs to discuss the issue.

‘No differences’

Singh on arrival at the party’s office told media that he did not wish to make any direct statement on the leadership change, stating that he already spoke about it. “All our party workers, ministers and legislators are united, there are no differences of any kind,” Singh said.

“Our party workers have been doing Covid relief work. I’ve come here to review that as well. Will also hold discussions on upcoming programmes including international yoga day.” Singh added.

Tracing the origin of the crisis in the party, KS Eshwarappa, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said, “Confusion in the party is due to the entry of 17 Congress-Janata Dal Secular legislators into the fold in 2019.“The confusion would not have been there if the BJP had a majority on its own.,” he added.

The Congress took a dig at BJP’s central leader over his visit to the State, claiming that instead of serving the people, he was coming to resolve bickering within the ruling party.