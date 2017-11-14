Robbers dig tunnel, decamp with ₹40 lakh worth valuables

In a filmy-style heist, robbers dug a 25-feet tunnel to reach the lockers of a bank and decamped with valuables worth over ₹40 lakh.

The robbery took place at Bank of Baroda’s branch in Juninagar area of neighbouring Navi Mumbai between Saturday and Sunday, a senior police official said on Monday.

The accused had rented a shop adjoining the branch since May. They dug a 25-feet long tunnel to reach the locker room, the official added.

According to the police official, the robbers used the tunnel to reach the bank and walked away with valuables stored in 30 of 225 lockers, worth ₹40 lakh.

Police said the matter came to light this morning when the bank staff went to the locker room and found the vaults open.

“We are examining the CCTV footages. Even though the exact valuation of the looted items is yet to be ascertained, it appears that valuables worth ₹40 lakh have been stolen,” he added.

“A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Sanpada police station,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, adding a probe is on.