Robust regulatory regime for medical devices industry soon

There will be a transition to a robust regulatory regime for the medical devices industry in the country over the next few months, according to S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Centre, the largest for the company, outside the US, here on Wednesday.

“Medical devices sector is a sunrise sector in the country with huge potential. The Government of India has been supporting it. In 2020, it introduced financial support for individual companies and infrastructure providers,” she said.

The focus will be stepped up on certification and testing. “The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, is well-placed to support the industry,” the secretary said, adding that there was huge potential for collaboration among all stakeholders including Government, industry and academia