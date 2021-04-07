News

Robust regulatory regime for medical devices industry soon

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 07, 2021

Focus will be stepped up on certification and testing: Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals

There will be a transition to a robust regulatory regime for the medical devices industry in the country over the next few months, according to S Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Medtronic Engineering & Innovation Centre, the largest for the company, outside the US, here on Wednesday.

Ministry okays 9 medical devices projects

Sunrise sector

“Medical devices sector is a sunrise sector in the country with huge potential. The Government of India has been supporting it. In 2020, it introduced financial support for individual companies and infrastructure providers,” she said.

16 States keen on developing medical devices parks

The focus will be stepped up on certification and testing. “The National Institute for Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, is well-placed to support the industry,” the secretary said, adding that there was huge potential for collaboration among all stakeholders including Government, industry and academia

Published on April 07, 2021

medical and surgical equipment
