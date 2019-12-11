Romania issuing over a thousand work permits to Indians each month

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Sound, silence, sophistication
Romania has been giving over a thousand work permits a month to Indians in the past few months, a trend which the country’s ambassador in India, Radu Dobre, describes as an “explosion”.
“I’d estimate the number of Indian workers in Romania at more than 1,500, and the trend will continue,” Dobre said here on Tuesday. “We have never seen anything like this before,” he said. Dobre was here in connection with celebrations of the National Day of Romania.
Later, talking to BusinessLine, he said that the job seekers were mostly in the IT and construction sectors. He added that the Romanian economy was growing quite fast – at around 5 per cent.
Vijay Mehta, Honorary Counsul-General of Romania in Chennai, said Romania offered a low-cost opportunity for Indian film makers, both feature films and ads. Dobre said around 80 Indian ad films haave been shot in Romania, which offers multiple geographical features in a small land mass.
Mehta said a delegation of Indian businessmen would visit Romania in February or March of next year.
Romania, which was earlier several provinces, completed 100 years of existence as a country last year. This year, the country is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Romanian revolution — which saw the overthrow and execution of the then dictator, Nicolae Ceaucescu, and his wife, Elena.
Today, Romania is a part of the European Union and the NATO, and hopes to become part of the Eurozone, too, Dobre said.
Asked for a comment on the abrogation of Article 370, Dobre said it was not for him to comment on India’s “internal matter”.
