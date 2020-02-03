Rose Valley: ED attaches ₹70 cr assets of 3 firms, including one linked to SRK

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over ₹70 crore of three firms, including of a company linked to an IPL cricket team promoted by actor Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with a money-laundering probe in the Rose Valley ponzi scam case, the agency said on Monday.

It said in a statement that “movable and immovable properties belonging to various entities and individuals who received funds from Rose Valley group and related entities having a book value of ₹70.11 crore have been provisionally attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)“.

Multiple charge sheets have been filed in the courts in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar by the ED in this case.