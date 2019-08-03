RRMC to hold Bengaluru -Andhra Pradesh bike rally in memory of CCD founder on Aug 4

Riders Republic Motorcycle Club (RRMC), country’s largest group of motorcycle riders and bike enthusiasts, to undertake a 400 km bike rally from Bengaluru to Penukonda in Andhra Pradesh on August 4 in memory of Late VG Siddhartha – founder of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD).

The bike rally will be flagged off from CCD Square, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru.

According to RRMC this special motorcycle rally to Penukonda is a tribute to Siddhartha is for any long-distance motorcycle riders and tourers in India they have special affinity towards CCD, as their nationwide outlets always supported them.